About 40 volunteers dressed in jeans and sweatshirts – an unusual clothing choice, considering the time of year – arrived to the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies Friday morning to unload more than 900 boxes of wreaths.
It was unseasonably warm and sunny, and volunteers spent the morning – and Thursday morning, too – unloading more than 1,200 boxes of wreaths at the cemetery ahead of the annual wreath-laying ceremony hosted by Wreaths Across America.
“It was really nice,” said Brynnly Schwartz, volunteer location contact for WAA. “Because of COVID, we had to stagger the wreath-laying across three days.”
Three quickly became two.
“We had such an amazing turnout,” said Schwartz. “Almost every single veteran’s grave was covered on Friday. That’s 14,500 wreaths.”
When volunteers wrapped up Friday evening, Schwartz announced on social media and the WAA website that Sunday’s wreath-laying was canceled. She encouraged volunteers to arrive early Saturday, to meet the last shipment of wreaths and place them at gravestones in the two undecorated sections of the cemetery.
“I got a lost of nasty-grams saying, ‘I was really upset. We signed up to do this.’ I completely understand,” said Schwartz. “I felt terrible because, understandably, when people showed up on Saturday to honor their loved ones, almost the entire cemetery was done.”
This year marks the sixth year the local Wreaths Across America campaign reached its fundraising goal, which covered the cost of all 14,500 wreaths. For Schwartz, the outpouring of support for local veterans is part of the magic of this season.
“It’s just solemn because people are coming out and thinking about their loved ones this time of year. It’s also an opportunity for them to come out and just honor their memory, remember them,” said Schwartz, who has family in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. “To see others who are coming out to support as well – it’s just very heartwarming.”
Schwartz was thrilled so many families brought children to this year’s Wreaths Across America event and hopes next year’s wreath-laying will be a one-day event like in pre-COVID times.
“They really want to make sure that we’re teaching the next generation the value of freedom, how lucky we are,” said Schwartz. “Hopefully next year, we can do it all on one day and everyone could be included.”