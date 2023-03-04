A memorial marker that will be installed at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies this spring will bring some closure to the family of Vietnam War veteran Dennis “Denny” Krisfalusy, nearly 38 years after he and his wife, Lois, died in an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico.

The marker and the memorial program are a result of the efforts of Krisfalusy’s siblings to recognize their brother’s service to the country and to have a place to remember him.

