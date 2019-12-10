COKEBURG – A Mon Valley woman is in custody on charges she punched an ambulance worker in the face while being treated for injuries she suffered in a fall overnight Monday.
District Judge Mark Wilson sent the suspect, Heather Marie Hissom, 36, of Vestaburg, to Washington County jail Monday morning on $10,000 bond, court records show.
State police said troopers were summoned to 23 Carter St. in Cokeburg to investigate a woman who had fallen and was in need of medical care, charging documents indicate.
They found Hissom bleeding from the head and being assisted by Renee Nicole Spencer of Ambulance & Chair Service of Washington.
Spencer suffered injuries around an eye when Hissom allegedly struck her with her fist. EMS workers later told police Hissom threatened to kill them en route to Washington Hospital.
Hissom is charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.