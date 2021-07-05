A Venetia man drowned in the Monongahela River Sunday near the Beach Club Marina in New Eagle.
James DeAngelo, 23, was swimming in the river near a docked boat in the marina about 7:30 p.m., according to the Washington County coroner's office.
He was observed to be unresponsive and was pulled from the water, the coroner's office said.
DeAngelo was taken to Monongahela Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:18 p.m. The cause of death is pending an autopsy, but the coroner is investigating as a possible drowning. Monongahela Police are also investigating.