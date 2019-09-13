A car was found in South Strabane Township on Thursday after police linked it to an apparent homicide in Allegheny County.
Allegheny County police said the silver 2007 Chevrolet Impala that authorities located in the parking lot of Walmart sometime in the evening was a "vehicle of interest" in their investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found in McKeesport earlier in the day. Two people who were with the vehicle were detained.
"Police are searching for a third person who fled the scene," they said.
Police described the victim as a black woman who was wearing a sundress when they found her after responding to a 911 call from a parking lot in Renzie Park about 9:45 a.m. Police found her on a trail nearby in the woods, where she was pronounced dead.
The woman showed signs of strangulation. An autopsy was planned for Friday to determine how she died. Police said it's possible she was killed elsewhere and taken to the spot in a vehicle.
Police said surveillance from the park shows the Chevy sedan with a sunroof and rear spoiler arriving at the park around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday.