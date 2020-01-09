No one was seriously injured when a two-vehicle accident in the city of Washington caused one vehicle to flip onto its roof.
The accident occurred at South Main and East Wheeling streets at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.
The accident involved a Hyundai Tucson traveling east on East Wheeling Street, and a Honda Odyssey traveling north on South Main Street. Washington police were not immediately aware what caused the vehicles to crash into each other.
Both vehicles were being driven by women, though police did not provide any further identification. The Odyssey was carrying two women from a personal care home. The Tucson had a juvenile female passenger.
The accident closed a portion of East Wheeling Street while the vehicles were towed away, and South Main Street was reduced to one lane at the intersection.
City police and firefighters responded to the scene. One person was transported to an area hospital by Ambulance and Chair Service.