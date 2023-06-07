DQ drive thru

Jon Andreassi/Observer-Reporter

Washington police said an elderly woman drove her car into the side of the Dairy Queen on East Wylie Avenue.

 Jon Andreassi

Dairy Queen in Washington remained closed Tuesday after a woman crashed her vehicle through the side of the building a day earlier.

Washington police responded to the restaurant at 99 E. Wylie Ave. at about 4 p.m. Monday. Police said an elderly woman was in the drive-thru line when the accident occurred.

