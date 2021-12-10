A driver crashed his car through the window of a Charleroi business Wednesday evening.
The Charleroi Fire Department responded to Martinelli Eye & Laser Center at 303 First St. at about 6:50 p.m.
According to Charleroi Fire Department Chief Robert Whiten Jr., the male driver missed a turn on to Lincoln Avenue. He said the driver then went down an embankment and across Lincoln.
Whiten said he jumped the curb and went through the window.
Whiten did not not identify the man.
“I’d say his vehicle was 80% inside of the building,” Whiten said.
According to Whiten, the office had closed about an hour earlier and no employees were inside. The driver suffered minor cuts and refused medical treatment, Whiten said.
Whiten said Martinelli Eye reopened for patients today.
“We got a hold of a contracting firm and closed in the hole,” Whiten said.