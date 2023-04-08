Two people were flown to Pittsburgh Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into a Washington business during a police chase.
According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the driver of the vehicle lost control and went into McCarrell's Tax Service at 947 Allison Avenue about 1:30 a.m., causing severe damage.
There were three people in the vehicle. Two were flown by helicopter with unspecified injuries, while the third did not require medical attention.
According to 911, police had begun the pursuing the vehicle not far from the site of the crash, but it was not immediately clear what initiated the pursuit.
Susan Gleason, co-owner of McCarrell's Tax Service, said the vehicle went so deep into the building that emergency crews needed special equipment to extract it.
"It totally damaged the side of the building," Gleason said.
Regardless, McCarrell's was up and running Saturday morning, with the damaged part of the building sectioned off. Gleason said Washington police told them they were allowed to continue operating.
"We're troopers," Gleason said. "It's tax season and we got to take care of our clients."
