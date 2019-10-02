No one was injured when a van slammed into an apartment building in Washington, causing damage to a first floor apartment.
The incident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a man drove a van in reverse into an apartment at 221 S. College St.
The occupant of the apartment, Nyieka Speer, said she was asleep on a futon in the living room when she heard a loud crash and ran outside.
She said the van had crashed through a wall and into the bedroom, knocking out an air conditioner and damaging the apartment’s interior.
Speer said she knows the driver of the van.
City police responded to the scene and are investigating.