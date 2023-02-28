Weekday, daylight, single-lane restrictions will begin Wednesday on Route 1010 (Bebout Road) at the intersection with Valley Brook Road in Peters Township. The restrictions, controlled by flaggers, will occur through the end of March.
A contractor for Pennsylvania American Water Co. will perform work to relocate a water line in advance of the Valley Brook Road and Bebout Road intersection improvement project.
The $2.3 million project will involve the replacement of the existing three-way stop controlled “T-Intersection” with a roundabout, drainage, paving, signage, lighting, guide rail, and utility relocations.
Valley Brook serves as a primary commuter connection to Route 19 and the larger Pittsburgh region. During peak times, the intersection experiences substantial congestion from the surge in commuter traffic. Because the intersection experiences significant delays during peak times, the purpose of the project is to relieve congestion and enhance access to the Arrowhead Trail parking lot by constructing a single-lane roundabout at the intersection.
The project is anticipated to be completed in the fall.
