Two Washington County roads will be closed starting next week for repairs.
A portion of Route 1010 (Valley Brook Road) is scheduled to close in Peters Township on Wednesday until early November, weather dependent.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 63F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 4:06 pm
Two Washington County roads will be closed starting next week for repairs.
A portion of Route 1010 (Valley Brook Road) is scheduled to close in Peters Township on Wednesday until early November, weather dependent.
Route 1010 (Valley Brook Road) will be closed between the intersection of Valley Brook Road and Bebout Road and the intersection of Valley Brook Road and East McMurray Road. No through traffic is permitted. Only local traffic can access the closed portion of Valley Brook Road.
The posted detour will utilize Route 1002 (East McMurray Road) and Route 1010 (Bebout Road).
This work is part of a $2.3 million project that replaces the existing three-way stop-controlled "T-Intersection" with a roundabout, as well as drainage, bituminous paving, signage, lighting, guide rail and utility relocations.
In addition, a portion of Route 4022 (Pleasant Valley Road) will be closed to traffic between Boone Road and Gorby Road in Buffalo Township. The closure will begin Wednesday and is expected to continue through the end of October, weather dependent.
The closure will be in place to allow crews to remove the existing bridge and replace it with a single-span integral abutment bridge.
The posted detour will utilize Route 221 (S Bridge Road), Route 40 (National Pike), and Route 3011 (McKee Road).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.