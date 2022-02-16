Jennifer Griffith’s birthday falls on Feb. 14, and the Claysville mom got the best birthday present and Valentine’s Day present she could have wished for: a baby boy, Wesley Evans. Griffith – whose 26th birthday fell on the holiday – and Wesley’s dad, Shane Evans, celebrated their son’s Feb. 14 arrival at Washington Health System Washington Hospital. Wesley’s big brothers, Ethan, 5, and Skyler, 2½, however, were not born on Valentine’s Day. Wesley and the other babies born at Washington Hospital were dressed as love bugs, which Griffith thought was perfectly appropriate. “He’s already a cuddly little love bug,” she said Tuesday.
Valentine delivery
- Karen Mansfield
Karen Mansfield
Staff writer
