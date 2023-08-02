Rabies baits photo

Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services

Rabies vaccine is delivered to raccoons via a bait consisting of a fishmeal block (left) encasing a sealed plastic packet containing the vaccine (right).

Bait will be raining down from the skies over the next month in Western Pennsylvania as federal, state and county officials work to distribute oral vaccine treatments for raccoons to prevent the spread of rabies.

The bait will be spread from now until Sept. 1 using mostly low-flying airplanes or helicopters in Allegheny, Washington and Greene counties, along with communities in Fayette County near the Monongahela River.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription