California Area School District will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday at California Area High School, 11 Trojan Way, Coal Center.
The clinic, which is being conducted in partnership with UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, is open to students, staff and community members in the California Area School District ages 5 and older.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://forms.office.com/r/WqnxCjBmPb and select "California Area." Students younger than 18 will need a permission slip completed by a parent or guardian, which has been sent out by the school district.