The Virginia trucker who fatally struck a driver working on his disabled tractor-trailer along the side of Interstate 70 in Washington County last January was found guilty on all charges Monday by Judge Gary Gilman.
Hosea Holcomb IV was convicted on felony charges of homicide by vehicle and accident involving death, along with four summary traffic citations, and he will be sentenced by Gilman at 1 p.m. April 8.
Holcomb, 28, of Emporium, Va., faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of at least three years for the accident involving death conviction, and could face additional prison time when sentenced on other charges. Gilman issued his verdict Monday morning following a three-day non-jury trial at the Washington County Courthouse that ended Jan. 14.
Holcomb was arrested Jan. 11, 2021, after his tractor-trailer struck and killed John Marvin Isenberg III while he was kneeling beside his disabled rig as it was parked on the highway’s shoulder near the interchange with the Mon-Fayette Expressway in Fallowfield Township. Isenberg, 33, of Toronto, Ohio, died at the scene.
Holcomb continued driving east for another 12 miles on I-70 until state police stopped his vehicle near the Smithton exit in Westmoreland County. He testified at his trial that he didn’t know he had struck a person, which is why he didn’t stop to render aid or call for help.
But dashboard camera videos in Holcomb’s cab showed him yawning and appearing to be dozing off moments before his vehicle passed Isenberg’s truck. A loud “thud” could be heard when Isenberg was apparently struck, prompting Holcomb to look to the right into his side-view mirror before exclaiming an expletive.
Gilman did not elaborate about the reason for his verdict in the order, but the homicide by vehicle charge appeared to center around Holcomb nearly falling asleep at the wheel, while the accident involving death count was due to the fact he knew or should have known he was involved in an accident, which would have required him to stop.
Deputy District Attorney John Friedmann, who prosecuted the case, was pleased with the verdict and expected someone from Isenberg’s family to speak during sentencing to let the court know the impact his death has had on his family.
“Obviously, we’ll want them to have their impact statements – either in person or writing – but we hope to have someone there to provide information on how this crime has impacted them,” Friedmann said. “Obviously, this is very tragic all the way around.”
Holcomb’s attorney, Michael Waltman, declined to comment when contacted by a reporter because he hadn’t yet seen the verdict. Holcomb is free on bond while awaiting sentencing.