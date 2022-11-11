20200702_loc_vets 1.jpg

Karen Mansfield/Observer-Reporter

Residents of the Washington City Mission’s Crabtree Kovacicek Veterans House raise a flag in front of the facility in this file photo from 2020. The shelter for homeless veterans opening in 2018.

The number of homeless veterans in the United States dropped by 11% since 2020, the biggest decline in more than five years, according to a new federal report.

There were 33,136 homeless veterans in January of this year, compared with 37,252 in 2020, according to the Point-in-Time count conducted by the departments of Veterans Affairs and Housing and Urban Development, along with the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In