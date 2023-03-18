A Virginia man who pleaded guilty last year to traveling to Washington County to engage in a sexual relationship with an underage teen in 2020 was sentenced to serve a decade in federal prison.
Apipat Vutipawat, 29, of Arlington, in November pleaded guilty in federal court in Pittsburgh to charges of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, transportation with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.
Vutipawat was originally charged by Pennsylvania State Police, who accused him of traveling to Washington County and having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old from early May 2020. But later that same month – after he had been charged and while free on bond – federal investigators said he returned to the area and brought the teen back with him to Virginia. He was indicted in March 2021 on the federal charges.
He was sentenced Thursday by Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti to serve 10 years in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.
Online court records show he pleaded guilty last year to a felony charge of aggravated indecent assault in Washington County Court of Common Pleas and was sentenced to serve 3 ½ to 7 years in prison.
