A Virginia man who pleaded guilty last year to traveling to Washington County to engage in a sexual relationship with an underage teen in 2020 was sentenced to serve a decade in federal prison.

Apipat Vutipawat, 29, of Arlington, in November pleaded guilty in federal court in Pittsburgh to charges of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, transportation with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.

