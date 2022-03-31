The moratorium on winter utility terminations ends today, and those who face losing service have options to help keep their service intact.
The annual winter moratorium started on Dec. 1 and ends March 31. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) encourages those in need to contact their utility companies for information on assistance programs.
Lee Gierczynski, a spokesperson for Columbia Gas, pointed customers to their website for information on financial assistance. At columbiagaspa.com, customers can go to the drop-down menu for “bills and payments” and then click on “financial support.”
“Columbia Gas is committed to providing our low-income customers with tools and resources and programs to ensure they can continue to have gas service in their homes,” Gierczynski said.
The first link users will see on the page is an eligibility calculator that asks for income information to determine what programs they may be eligible for.
One of those options might be a budget billing plan, according to Gierczynski. This allows customers to pay a flat rate throughout the year, rather than have bills that are higher in the winter and lower in the summer.
Columbia also offers options through its WarmWise program. Gierczynski explained that some customers may qualify for assistance with weatherizing their homes to reduce energy usage.
Customers can also have an “audit” of their home done for recommendations on improvements that could save energy. Those who follow through on the suggestions are eligible for up to $1,800 in rebates for improvements.
Gierczynski also pointed to other programs, such as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
LIHEAP provides cash grants between $500 and $1,500 to eligible families. A family of four making $39,750 a year would qualify. Those interested can apply online at dhs.pa.gov.
LIHEAP is also available for help with electric bills. FirstEnergy, parent company of West Penn Power, encouraged customers to apply for the program.
“Many of our customers are unaware of the various utility bill assistance programs available to them, which often prevents them from taking advantage of income-based financial assistance for which they are eligible,” said Michelle Henry, senior vice president of customer experience at FirstEnergy, in a news release. “Our dedicated customer service team is eager to walk customers through this process, and our hope is that customers will hear our employees’ stories and feel more comfortable reaching out to us for assistance.”
To help customers get the assistance they need, FirstEnergy launched its “We’re Customers Just Like You” campaign. An accompanying YouTube video features employees speaking about their personal experiences and desire to help customers pay their bills.
West Penn Power customers can also visit firstenergycorp.com/billassist to find what programs they are eligible for by providing information on their income and household size.
FirstEnergy also offers evaluation of homes to determine their energy efficiency, and will work with customers to create an energy-savings plan.
A program similar to LIHEAP also exists for water bills, LIHWAP. Pennsylvania American Water spokeswoman Jill Greenwood said water company customers have received 4,000 grants totaling $2 million since the beginning of the year.
All three utility companies also work with the Dollar Energy Fund, a Pittsburgh nonprofit that provides grants of up to $500 for those struggling with utility bills.