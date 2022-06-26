The Upper St. Clair Volunteer Fire Department is one of four to receive $1,000 grants from Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania.
Columbia Gas extended access to free natural gas safety training to first responders across the state. Upper St. Clair was one of four departments with the most safety course completions from Sept. 13 to Dec. 13, 2021.
The other departments are Moon Run Volunteer Fire Company in McKees Rocks, Seven Valleys Fire Department in Seven Valleys and the Hempfield Fire Department in Greensburg.
Overall, 108 first responders completed the training and more than 43 fire departments across the state had at least one first responder complete training during the promotional period.
"At Columbia Gas, safety is a core component of our culture, our work, and our company," said C.J. Anstead, vice president of gas operations. "If there is a natural gas emergence, firefighters are often the first responders on the scene, and our First Responder Natural Gas Safety Training Program gives them valuable skills to help safely manage these situations."
The free interactive online course is provided through the Northeast Gas Association and was developed in partnership with emergency and training professionals. It provides first responders with the information needed to safely identify and respond to incidents involving natural gas pipelines and other natural gas facilities.
Though the promotional grant period has ended, the free online training is still available. To register for the First Responder Natural Gas Safety Training Program, participants in Pennsylvania can visit www.columbiagaspa.com/emergency-responders, click the link to the training page, and complete the registration form. Once a user ID and password is created, participants will be granted access to the e-learning modules and resources in a safe, virtual environment.