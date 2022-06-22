Upper St. Clair municipal offices will be closed today due to planned work by Pennsylvania American Water Co. on the municipal building renovation project.
The closure includes the municipal building, library, tax office and community development.
The Community and Recreation Center and public works office will not be affected. The zoning hearing board meeting scheduled for 8 p.m. in the municipal building will still be held, as work will be completed by the evening.
All regular operations will resume Thursday.