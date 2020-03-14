PITTSBURGH – UPMC has developed a test for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and will use this test to diagnose select, symptomatic cases.
The health system plans to increase capacity at its central laboratory rapidly and, if there is a need, could test hundreds of patients per week soon, filling a critical gap before other commercial tests come online.
Additionally, UPMC on Tuesday will begin directing patients with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 to a specimen collection site in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood.
The site is not open to the general public. Patients must have a physician referral approved by UPMC’s infection prevention team and an appointment to have their specimen collected for testing by either UPMC or public health authorities.
UPMC will later open additional specimen collection facilities in Harrisburg, Erie, Williamsport and Altoona at an as-yet-undetermined date after gaining experience with the South Side facility and after UPMC’s testing capacity increases.
“Testing capabilities for COVID-19 in the U.S. have been delayed and limited, creating anxiety for the people we serve and impairing our ability to optimally guide the public health response,” said Dr. Donald Yealy, chairman of emergency medicine for UPMC and Pitt. “By creating our own test and collection centers, we can both help our patients and the overall community. We seek getting a diagnosis in hours, not days.”
Trained UPMC providers will collect specimens, doing so safely while wearing personal protective equipment, including gowns, gloves and masks or respirators. The collection will occur in negative pressure rooms, which assure that air does not leave the room until it flows through a high-efficiency particulate air filter that removes pathogens. The process involves a “nasopharyngeal” swab, a thin device inserted through a patient’s nose into the nasal cavity.
The specimens will be safely transported for testing to the UPMC Clinical Laboratories. In most cases, results will be returned within 24 hours. UPMC may continue to send specimens to the state Department of Health’s laboratory in eastern Pennsylvania or health department laboratories in New York and Maryland as needed and for confirmation. UPMC will work with commercial laboratories to send specimens to them as soon as they have the capacity, which will maximize the health system’s ability to test all who need it.
Anyone whose sample is taken should self-isolate until results come back. If it is positive, UPMC will refer the patient to public health authorities and ensure ongoing care. All positive UPMC test results will be “presumed” positive until confirmed by the CDC or state public health laboratories.
