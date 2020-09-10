UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh opened a specialty care center in Washington County.
UPMC Children's Specialty Care Center Washington will offer patients access to specialists who will travel to the center and provide outpatient services, including diagnostic evaluations and follow-up care.
The center is located in Washington Health System Washington Hospital next to the emergency care entrance. UPMC Children’s Express Care also is provided at this location for after-hours care of minor injuries and illnesses.
Care Center Washington is opening in an effort to increase patient access to pediatric subspecialty care services in the southwestern Pennsylvania region.
“UPMC Children’s is committed to providing high-quality, pediatric subspecialty care in our communities. As the need for these services in Washington and surrounding counties has increased, we recognize this opportunity to accommodate families in the region,” said Michael J. Comunale, executive administrator, ambulatory and physician services at UPMC Children’s. “This location allows us to create timely access to world class care in a convenient manner for our patients and families providing both in person and video visits.”
Pediatric subspecialists will provide services in endocrinology, gastroenterology and neurology. Additional subspecialties will be added over time.