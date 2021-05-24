Three people were found shot to death in a suspected double-homicide-suicide Monday night inside a house at 217 Valley St., McDonald.
The Washington County 911 center received a call about the incident shortly after 8 p.m., according to the Washington County coroner's office. The identities of the victims were not released, pending notification of next of kin.
A neighbor, Dawn Stevenson, said the house was occupied by a man and a woman whom she believed were renting an apartment there.
State police are investigating. Assisting at the scene were police from Cecil, Hanover, Mount Pleasant and Smith townships, along with the Washington County sheriff’s department and Fort Cherry EMS.
