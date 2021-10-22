A tornado ripped through Hopewell and Mount Pleasant townships Thursday night, destroying multiple buildings including a Hopewell farm market.
The tornado cut straight through a home on Willow Road before it destroyed the barn and bee farm at Swope’s Berries & Bees, 366 Willow Road in Avella.
Peters Township also saw damage from Thursday night's storm, with Venetia receiving the brunt of that storm cell.
"We're still in the process of doing our damage assessment," said Peters Township Fire Chief Michael McLaughlin Jr. "There's widespread damage throughout the township, but nothing as substantial as Hill Place and Springdale (roads)."
McLaughlin said the department requested a representative from the National Weather Service to assist with the damage assessment.
"There definitely does show evidence of circular winds instead of winds in one direction," said McLaughlin. "We put the notification into the National Weather Service last night. They told us they would get back to us today."
While the department waits to hear back from the NWS, crews are working with a local tree removal service to clear roads. Many residents remain without power.
Hill Place Road and Springdale Road remained closed.
This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.