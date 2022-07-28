Two men wanted in separate shootings in Washington were found together Thursday in Chartiers Township.
Acting on a tip about the location of Russell Porter, 26, police found both Porter and Jamil “Milly” Carr, 23, both of Washington, in the same car in the parking lot of a hotel.
Finding the two suspects together came as a surprise to officers.
“We had no reason to even believe it,” said Washington Police Chief Dan Rush.
Porter was wanted on an attempted homicide charge, accused of firing several shots from his car while stopped at the intersection of East Wylie Avenue and Allison Avenue Tuesday morning.
According to court records, Porter was shooting at a woman who was in the left-turn lane. Police found multiple bullet holes in her car. A stray bullet also struck a vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby business.
Carr had been wanted on a charge of homicide for the July 15 slaying of Antonio Nelson Martinez, 19, who was shot to death outside of Jollick Manor.
Rush said Carr and Porter know one another, but police were unaware of any connection between the two shootings.
“As far as either one of these crimes individually, we don’t know that there was any connection,” Rush said.
A criminal complaint against Carr has been filed in the office of District Judge Kelly Stewart, but the case remains under seal.
According to Rush, police have encountered difficulties getting witnesses to cooperate in the Jollick Manor shooting.
“We have video surveillance. We know there were a lot more people than have spoken to us,” Rush said.
Washington police were assisted by Chartiers Township police, Washington County sheriff’s department and Washington County detectives.
Both Carr and Porter were arraigned Thursday afternoon before Stewart, who denied bond in both cases.
Police continue to investigate the two shootings and ask anyone with information to call 724-223-4226.
