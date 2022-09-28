State Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-Washington, is co-hosting a seminar with Seniors for Safe Driving on Oct. 6 to help mature drivers sharpen their skills.
The state Department of Transportation-approved program will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The ROCK Student Center, 2203 W. Pike St., Houston. Lunch will be provided. The cost to attend is $16, paid to Seniors for Safe Driving, and participants receive a 5% discount on their auto insurance premiums for three years.
