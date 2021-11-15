The United Way of Washington County is accepting applications for this year’s Student Ambassadors Program. Students who are in their junior or senior year from Avella, Bentworth, Burgettstown, Canon McMillan, Chartiers-Houston, Fort Cherry, McGuffey, Peters Township, Trinity, and Washington high schools are invited to participate.
The purpose of the program is to offer opportunities for juniors and seniors to express their ability of leadership, passion, and service by creating projects that will impact their community.
Each participating high school junior or senior is asked to produce a project that demonstrates real community impact that exemplifies the United Way of Washington County’s mission statement, to unite people, resources, and organizations to improve lives in Washington County.
The project must be tied back to the United Way of Washington County’s vision of a community where everyone achieves their human potential through education, financial stability, and healthy lives. Students are encouraged to be creative with their ideas for projects that demonstrate community impact while raising awareness and/or funds for the United Way of Washington County’s Community Impact Fund.
By participating in the Student Ambassadors Program, not only would they be helping our community but will also become eligible to be nominated for the annual M. Kathleen Ramsey Student Volunteer Award.
The Student Volunteer Award, which includes a scholarship of $500 to the awardee. Students with the most unique and impactful projects will be considered with one student selected for this award.
Questions may be directed to office@unitedwaywashco.org. Deadline to submit the initial application is Dec. 10, with the project to be completed by March 18.
For more information about the United Way’s Student Ambassadors Program, visit https://www.unitedwaywashco.org/student-ambassadors-program.