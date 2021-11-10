United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania is recruiting 325 tax preparers for its 2021-22 free tax preparation effort in Washington, Greene, Fayette, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.
Volunteers complete tax returns for low-income families and individuals. No prior tax preparation experience is necessary. The season runs from January to mid-April. All volunteers must complete IRS training and certification.
Due to COVID-19, training and services will be provided virtually, in-person and via dropoff this year. All guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be observed. Some sites will require in-person volunteers to be vaccinated. Continuing education credits are available for professionals; internship opportunities are available for students.
Last year across the region, 250 volunteers prepared more than 6,000 tax returns, resulting in $10.7 million in refunds.
Volunteers must sign up before Dec. 31. Volunteers can sign up at uwswpa.org/free-tax-preparation.