The United Way of Washington County held its 16th Annual Campaign and Community Awards Celebration presented by AccuTrex Products Inc. on Thursday at Bella Sera. Joining in to support the annual event were Media Sponsors Lamar Advertising and the Observer-Reporter, and Giving Sponsors, Arc Human Services, Blueprints and R.G. Johnson. Awards emcee was Kristin Emery, meterologist at KDKA-TV/CBS Pittsburgh and a native of Washington.
The following were presented:
Community Awards
n Liza N. Beale Loyal Contributor Awards, Individual Donor – Thomas Anderson; Donors with a Workplace Campaign – Rick and Sally Burke (Columbia Gas)
n Alvin C. Janovich Community Leadership Award – PONY Baseball and Softball
n M. Kathleen Ramsey Student Volunteer of the Year Award – Noelle Klasnick
n Clyde J. Tracanna Volunteer of the Year Award – James Lyle
n Community Partnership Award – Arc Human Services
n Nonprofit Innovation Award – Blueprints
Campaign Awards
n Campaign Excellence Award – Equitrans Midstream Corp.
n Chairman’s Awards (Top Five Campaigns) – Equitrans Midstream Corp., Columbia Gas of PA and MD, Range Resources Corp., Giant Eagle and FirstEnergy
P. Ann Hrabik, executive director of the United Way of Washington County, said, “On behalf of our board of directors and the community-at-large, we express our gratitude for the giving of time, effort and resources of our community volunteers and the tireless commitment of all of our corporate partners that helped the United Way of Washington County to raise $869,768 to make an impact in Washington County.”
