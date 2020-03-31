United Way of Pennsylvania and PA 211 have launched an informational campaign to keep residents of the state connected to verified sources of information about coronavirus and provide resources to help households struggling with a loss of income.
This campaign is being offered in addition to live-answer text and call services by PA 211, and local fundraising by United Way for emergency needs that support Pennsylvania communities in unprecedented times, according to a news release from United Way of Pennsylvania.
To enter into a “text message push campaign,” residents can text PACOVID to 898-211, the release said.
“During the last week, PA 211 has seen more than double its normal contact volume, seven days per week,” according to Debbie Reihart, PA 211 executive director in the release.
Those who need to have a live, two-way conversation with a 211 community resource navigator can continue to access help by texting their zip code to 898-211. Residents can also visit www.uwp.org/211gethelp for statewide, regional and local resources.
Pennsylvanians can also dial 211 on their land line or mobile phone to be connected to a resource navigator.
“We encourage all Pennsylvanians to do everything within their means to not only mitigate the spread of this virus, but also to give generously as they are able to help support the millions of Pennsylvanians who are losing income, who stand on the front lines of the response every day, and those at risk in our communities before, during and after the COVID-19 crisis,” said Kristen Rotz, president of United Way of Pennsylvania.
United Way and PA 211 have also partnered to assist nonprofit organizations in the state.
“To support all nonprofits, United Way of Pennsylvania has created a Nonprofit COVID-19 resource hub which is updated daily with need-to-know information, especially policy decisions that impact the operations of these nonprofits, and the Pennsylvanians they serve. This information will be curated several times per day until the crisis ends,” Rotz said.
The nonprofit resource hub can also be accessed at https://www.uwp.org/covid19nonprofithub/.
