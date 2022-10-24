United Way

Through the generosity of donors who support the United Way of Washington County’s Community Impact Fund, 20 nonprofit community partners are receiving $252,505 of funding for the first year of the multi-year 2022-2024 Community Impact Fund. During this two-year grant cycle, 39 local health and human service programs are receiving funding to serve Washington County community members. The group photo showcases individuals representing the 20 nonprofit community partners for this current grant cycle.

The United Way of Washington County has awarded 20 local nonprofits more than $252,000 in grants from its Community Impact Fund.

The money for the Community Impact Fund comes from donations, according to a press release issued by United Way. This the first round of grants through the fund, which will have two cycles between now and 2024. All told, 39 health and human service programs will receive assistance from the program.

