The United Way of Washington County has awarded 20 local nonprofits more than $252,000 in grants from its Community Impact Fund.
The money for the Community Impact Fund comes from donations, according to a press release issued by United Way. This the first round of grants through the fund, which will have two cycles between now and 2024. All told, 39 health and human service programs will receive assistance from the program.
The grant process involves a panel of more than 40 community volunteers who review the applications. The programs are evaluated on the efficiency of operation, financial accountability and its impact within Washington County.
“We are honored to support these 39 programs that meet the needs of our community members. The United Way of Washington County envisions a community where everyone achieves their human potential through education, financial stability and healthy lives,” said P. Ann Hrabik, executive director of the United Way of Washington County, in the release.
The following nonprofits are receiving grants for the first year of funding:
- American Red Cross of Southwestern PA
- ARC Human Services
- Blueprints
- Boy Scouts of America, Laurel Highlands Council
- CASA for Kids Inc.
- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, Washington County Outreach Office
- Cornerstone Care
- Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA
- Dress for Success Pittsburgh
- Every Child Inc.
- Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
- LeMoyne Community Center
- Literacy Council of Southwestern PA
- Southwest PA Legal Aid
- SPHS CARE Center
- SPHS Connect Inc.
- Transitional Employment Consultants
- Vision Services of Washington County
- Washington City Mission
- Washington Health System
- Wesley Family Services
