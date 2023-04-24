The United Way of Washington County launched its new web-based volunteer platform, Volunteer Connection.
The platform is intended to help nonprofits find and pair volunteers with volunteer opportunities in Washington County at no cost. The site offers community members, corporations or organizations looking to volunteer one centralized location to quickly search for opportunities. Volunteer Connection will alert volunteers of new opportunities based on their self-identified interests and fanned nonprofits.
Tracking volunteer time is simple, as the site enables volunteers and nonprofits to export several different kinds of reports. Schools, community groups, nonprofit agencies and local businesses can easily respond to meet their goals of engagement and giving back to the community.
“Our Volunteer Connection platform is the perfect way to help individuals and nonprofit agencies connect to fulfill the volunteer needs of our community,” said P. Ann Hrabik, Executive Director of United Way of Washington County. “This project has been in the works for a couple of years, and we are so grateful to Range Resources for stepping up as our Presenting Sponsor to help us make this happen.”
“We are so proud to sponsor this exciting initiative through our partnership with the United Way,” said Kylie Fuller, Community Relations Representative of Range Resources. “Volunteerism is built into Range’s culture, so the Volunteer Connection will be a great and helpful tool for our employees to find more local volunteer opportunities. Our employees earn $25 per hour of volunteer work, which Range pays out to each employee’s favorite nonprofit at the end of the year.”
Each year the United Way of Washington County hosts a LIVE UNITED Day of Service, where community nonprofits serve as host site for volunteers to complete projects. With the launch of the new Volunteer Connection website, United Way has added a spring LIVE UNITED Day of Service, presented by EQT, with Lamar Advertising and the Observer-Reporter serving as the Media Sponsors, to be held on Friday, May 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nonprofits looking to submit projects for the spring Day of Service can email office@unitedwaywashco.org for more information or register through the Volunteer Connection site, under the LIVE UNITED Day of Service initiative.
To learn more about United Way of Washington County’s volunteer platform, Volunteer Connection, visit www.volunteerwashco.org .
