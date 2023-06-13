The United Way of Washington County awarded $42,341 to four veterans programs/projects in its inaugural grant year.
The following nonprofits received a one-year grant:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sunny skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Rain likely. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: June 13, 2023 @ 3:00 am
The United Way of Washington County awarded $42,341 to four veterans programs/projects in its inaugural grant year.
The following nonprofits received a one-year grant:
Life Changing Service Dogs for Veterans Inc.’s Veterans Multimedia Awareness Promotional Project – $15,000 to save the lives of Veterans by enhancing awareness among the veteran and civilian public of the life-changing role and function medical service dogs can play in saving and restoring the lives of veterans.
Washington Cemetery’s Soldiers Road Repair Project – $10,000 to stabilize the road going around its veterans’ section to the Vietnam Wall Memorial for visitation and safety of those visiting. It allows for those visiting fellow veterans access to their final resting place along with the visitation of its Vietnam War Memorial which recognizes those from Washington County who served.
Washington Area Humane Society’s Pets for the U.S. Vets Program – $2,341 to unite rescue pets with veterans; promote good mental and physical health through pet ownership; reduce veterans’ feelings of isolation; and financially aids veterans in the county through free pet adoptions. After the adoption, the positive effects of having a pet resonate for years to come.
Washington City Mission’s Veterans Plus Program – $15,000 to provide veterans with an array of wraparound services to address every aspect of homelessness, providing the veterans with the opportunity to transform their lives to independence. This program provides homeless veterans with the opportunity to move their lives from homelessness to independent living.
The UWWC recognizes Range Resources for its commitment to the community’s veterans and for taking the lead to establish the new Veterans United Fund with its initial donation, which was made possible through funds raised through Range’s annual charity events.
P. Ann Hrabik, executive director of the United Way, said, “We are grateful for the long-standing partnership that UWWC has with Range Resources and are excited to be able to offer funding to assist nonprofits who serve our courageous veterans in our community.”
Community members will have the opportunity to donate specifically to the Veterans United Fund in the upcoming fiscal year.
To learn more about the United Way of Washington County, please visit http://www.unitedwaywashco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.