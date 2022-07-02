The United Way of Washington County announces its board of directors for fiscal 2022-23:
Cindy Dorazio, chair; Gary Kissinger, treasurer; Janet McQuaid, secretary; Ted Gallagher; Harlan G. Shober Jr., Vice Chair, Community Services; Drew Medva, Vice Chair, Administration; Jim Lyle; Laura Austin; Craig Cowieson; Sheila Cowieson; Natalie Gloady; Tiffani Gottschall; John Greenwood; Mark R. Juzwa; Justin Leckie; Kristin Manges; Justin Rubenstein; Jeff Walentosky; Allan Waraksa, and Erica Wheeler.
P. Ann Hrabik, executive director, said, “We are grateful for these community members who are giving their time and talent to serve on the board of directors. We recognize their commitment to be a part of our effort to make a impact in Washington County.”
The mission of the United Way of Washington County is to unite people, resources, and organizations to improve lives in Washington County. To learn more about about the United Way of Washington County, visit www.unitedwaywashco.org.