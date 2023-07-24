Through the generosity of donors who support the United Way of Washington County’s Community Impact Fund, 20 nonprofit community partners are receiving $252,505 of funding for the second year of the multi-year 2022-24 Community Impact Fund, bringing over $505,010 awarded during this grant cycle.
During the two-year cycle, 39 local health and human service programs are receiving funding to serve county community members. The group photo showcases individuals representing the 20 nonprofit community partners for this current grant cycle.
The grant process involves bringing together over 40 community volunteers to serve as panelists who review grant applications for local programs. Each program is evaluated on efficiency of operation, financial accountability, and its impact within the community. All programs that receive grant funding align within the United Way’s focus areas of education, financial stability and health. Two programs are focused on food insecurity.
The following nonprofits are receiving grants for the programs listed:
American Red Cross of Southwestern PA: SWPA Disaster Cycle Services: Response, Recovery and Financial Assistance for Survivors Program;
ARC Human Services: Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Services Program;
Blueprints: Foster Care Extracurricular Activities Program, expansion of Early Childhood Resiliency Curriculum Program, Getting Ahead Program, Home Ownership Program, Financial Capabilities Center Program;
Boy Scouts of America, Laurel Highlands Council: Get Hooked on Scouting Program;
CASA for Kids Inc: Child Advocacy Program;
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, Washington County Outreach Office: Basic Needs Program, Family Therapy Program;
Cornerstone Care: Smile for Life Oral Program;
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA: Dating Violence Prevention Program, Shelter Counseling Program;
Dress for Success Pittsburgh: Washington County Mobile Services Program;
Every Child Inc.: Extracurricular Foster Care Program, Foster Care Recruitment Program, Mental Health Team Specialization Program;
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank: Washington County Impact Grants Program;
LeMoyne Community Center: Camp Challenge Program, Homework and More STEAM Program, Mobile Feed and Nutrafit Program;
Literacy Council of Southwestern PA: Education Program Manager and Classroom Program;
SPHS CARE Center: STTARS Program;
SPHS Connect Incc: Washington Family Shelter Program, Washington Housing Programs for the Homeless Program;
Summit Legal Aid (formerly Southwestern Pennsylvania Legal Aid): The Project to Remove Employment Barriers Program, Victims of Domestic Violence Program;
Transitional Employment Consultants: Supported Employment Program, Transition School to Work Program;
Vision Services of Washington County: Training and Supportive Services Program;
Washington City Mission: Crabtree Kovacicek Veteran’s House Program, Men’s Shelter Program, Women and Children’s Shelter Program, Medical Clinic Program;
Washington Health System: Children’s Therapy Program, Teen Outreach Peer Education, Teen Outreach ECHO Program;
Wesley Family Services, Foster Grandparents Program.
Over the past 18 years, a total of $7,444,192 has funded local programs from the Community Impact Fund. This is in addition to contributions that donors designated to specific nonprofits. In the last fiscal year alone, a total of $181,922 was distributed to other United Ways and to nonprofit agencies through donor designations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.