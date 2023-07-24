United Way impact awardees

Representatives of the nonprofit community partners who received United Way Community Impact Fund grants during the second year of the two-year grant cycle

Through the generosity of donors who support the United Way of Washington County’s Community Impact Fund, 20 nonprofit community partners are receiving $252,505 of funding for the second year of the multi-year 2022-24 Community Impact Fund, bringing over $505,010 awarded during this grant cycle.

During the two-year cycle, 39 local health and human service programs are receiving funding to serve county community members. The group photo showcases individuals representing the 20 nonprofit community partners for this current grant cycle.

