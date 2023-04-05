The United Way of Washington County (UWWC) is recognizing Range Resources for taking the lead to establish the new Veterans United Fund with a $50,000 donation, which was made possible through funds raised through Range’s annual charity events. The money will be available for area veterans’ programs or projects of nonprofits actively serving the U.S. military veteran community within UWWC’s 38-zip code service area.
“The team at Range is excited to support local veterans. Our veterans have served our country, and it is nice to be able to support them in return,” said Range Resources’ Vice President Tony Gaudlip and U.S. Army veteran. “We are thankful for the support of our business partners who helped make this possible through participation of our fundraising efforts.”
