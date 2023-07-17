A 14-year-old girl is being charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting that killed another teen Saturday afternoon.
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 1:54 am
A 14-year-old girl is being charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting that killed another teen Saturday afternoon.
Uniontown police and state police were called to a home at 32 Wilson Ave. at 3:17 p.m. for a reported shooting.
At the scene, officers found the body of a 16-year-old boy, who had been shot with a handgun, according to Uniontown police Lt. Tom Kolencik.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by Fayette County Coroner John Kondrla.
Police said the girl told them she believed the gun was a BB gun.
A boy who was inside the home fled after the shooting. Nobody else was at home at the time the shooting occurred, Kolencik said.
The girl also is being charged with related offenses.
Police said the investigation is continuing.
