A Uniontown jewelry store is suing PNC, accusing the bank of allowing thieves to withdraw more than $1.6 million from its account during multiple transactions over a 20-hour period in May.

Joyce’s Jewelry claims the bank did not properly secure its account when hackers gained access to one employee’s log-in information and then it failed to stop the transactions despite coming in larger amounts and more frequently than normal business withdrawals.

