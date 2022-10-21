Union Township

Union Township has been hit with a number of resignations, including four of its five supervisors.

More than two dozen registered voters in Union Township filed a petition Thursday with the Washington County Court of Common Pleas to have four people appointed to the municipality’s board of supervisors after this week’s mass resignation.

Washington attorney Dennis Makel filed the petition on behalf of the 26 residents asking that Larry Spahr, Charles Wilson, Linda Evans Boren and Stephen Parish be appointed to fill the vacancies after four of the township’s five supervisors resigned Monday. The petition also asks the judge to formally accept the resignations in absence of a majority board.

