An unidentified individual was hit by a train in California Borough Tuesday night, according to a Washington County 911 supervisor
The accident occurred about 9:15 p.m. at Union Street.
No information was available about the person’s age or gender. The victim was taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was not available, the supervisor said.
