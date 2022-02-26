For those in Southwestern Pennsylvania with ties to Ukraine, the safety of their family and friends following Russia’s attack on the country is the only thing they can think about.
Thursday night, hours after the Russian invasion, Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church and Saints Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, both in Carnegie, were among the Pittsburgh-area churches that held special prayer services.
“The mood was somber, it was one of pain and disbelief,” said the Rev. Jason Charron, pastor at Holy Trinity, where about 100 people turned out.
Charron’s mother-in-law, Maria, was scheduled to fly out of Ukraine next week to stay with Charron and his wife, Halyna, but instead was forced to flee from her home in western Ukraine to Poland.
Charron’s 39-year-old brother-in-law remains in the country, after Ukraine imposed martial law and restricted men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country.
Charron was stunned at the invasion, which has left hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians killed or wounded since it was launched.
“In one word, I’m bewildered. I’m bewildered that our world is in this mire, bewildered Ukraine has descended into hellfire, basically. I’m bewildered that my family in Ukraine are now refugees,” said Charron. “I’m bewildered that it happened so suddenly, with such impact, and so quickly. It’s unbelievable that it’s gotten to this point.”
Nelia McCaw of Carnegie has been able to contact her grandmother, aunt and 20-year-old nephew, who live in Ternopil in Western Ukraine, and are “sheltering and waiting to see what happens.”
“So far, they are OK, but every night is very scary,” said McCaw.
McCaw said family and friends in Ukraine are asking for her, and anyone in the U.S. who is able, to appeal to local representatives and the U.S. government for stricter sanctions against Russia.
Ukrainians also are asking for NATO to impede Russia’s ability to attack the country from the air.
“We’re asking NATO to block the sky so Russia can’t fly over Ukraine and drop missiles, so Ukrainians would have a fair chance to fight. We’re not asking for soldiers on the ground,” said McCaw. “Ukrainians are willing to fight for our country. It’s amazing how many volunteers there are.”
McCaw, who grew up in Ternopil, said she has been watching the news as much as she can, and is heartbroken by the images of destruction.
“New details and news comes in every minute, and it’s unbelievable. We are a peace-loving people. Ukraine never invaded a neighbor, yet it suffers so greatly from Russia over the centuries,” she said.
Stephen Haluszczak, president of the Ukrainian Cultural and Humanitarian Institute in Carnegie, expressed sadness and anger at Russia’s start of a new war.
“It was unprovoked. It is a slaughter, it’s unimaginable, it’s a nightmare,” said Haluszczak, who has several friends who remain in Ukraine.
He has spent the past two days checking on their safety and trying to organize aid – including the possibility of helping Ukrainian refugees settle in the Pittsburgh area, which has a large Ukrainian population.
“There was no reason for this. What is (Putin’s) purpose? This was done by someone who’s power-hungry,” said Haluszczak, who said a former UCHI intern who was a Fulbright scholar and studied at the University of Pittsburgh, told him she was fleeing the capital city of Kiev today and trying to get to Lviv – about the distance from Pittsburgh to Chicago.
“People are worried about what (Putin) can do. It’s too late to stop him now. He’s seen what he could get away with, and what’s going to stop him now? Other European countries should be worried, because they know if Ukraine goes, they’re next.”
Haluszczak said demonstrations and calls for peace are being organized for the weekend.
McCaw, who lived briefly in Kiev, said she will be following the news tonight and tomorrow, as Russian forces advance on the capital.
“Kiev is one of the most beautiful cities I have ever seen. This night and tomorrow, I worry, will be difficult. Ukrainians will fight for Kiev,” said McCaw. “God forbid, it will be brutal.”
For those seeking to help Ukrainians, the Rev. Jason Charron suggests sending donations to the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, an organization that provides humanitarian aid to the victims of war in Ukraine. Visit the website at uuarc.org.
Nelia McCaw also suggests people help the Ukrainian army by donating funds to save life.in.ua.
And follow the Ukrainian Cultural and Humanitarian Institute on Facebook.