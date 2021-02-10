The first United Kingdom COVID-19 variant has been discovered in Allegheny County.
Debra Bogen, director of the county’s Health Department, said Wednesday the state Health Department alerted her office of the case, a person who didn’t know where the variant was contracted.
Bogen said Allegheny’s case count continued to decrease to about 200 per day.
“I remain cautious, she said. “We’ve seen how quickly this virus can spread if we let down our guard.”
The virus has killed 22,745 Pennsylvanians since March after 125 new deaths were announced Wednesday, including 35 in Allegheny. There were no new virus deaths announced in Washington, Fayette or Greene counties, the state Health Department said.
The state announced 3,378 new virus cases Wednesday, taking the cumulative total to 880,291.
The case-count in Fayette topped 10,000 after 29 new cases were reported in that county. Washington County added 34 new cases to its total that climbed to 13,116. Greene saw nine new cases added to its total of 2,515.