A man accused of providing fentanyl-laced cocaine that resulted in a death last year in Washington was captured Wednesday in Carroll Township by the U.S. Marshals Service.
The Washington County sheriff’s office also assisted in taking the suspect, Sherman “Detroit Shawn” Springer, 48, into custody without incident in the 100 block of Greenridge Drive, the marshals’ office said.
Springer, whose address was unknown, was wanted by Washington County detectives since June on a charge of drug delivery resulting in the April 15 death of Lonnie Barnes. Detectives accused Springer of providing Barnes with cocaine that caused him to become unresponsive almost immediately. Springer allegedly gathered the evidence and fled.
An autopsy performed on Barnes found he died as a result of combined drug toxicity of cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol.
District Judge Robert Redlinger sent Springer Wednesday to Washington County jail on $150,000 bond.