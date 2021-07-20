MONESSEN – Monessen police and U.S. marshals arrested a fugitive and three others who allegedly attempted to hide him after raiding his apartment early Friday.
Officers broke down the door to 1407 Walnut Ave. after seeing the fugitive, Isaiah William Jones, 28, at a second-story window and after making several unsuccessful attempts to draw out residents.
Three people inside, including Jones’ girlfriend, Abigail Michelle Anders, 25, of Charleroi, were taken into custody on allegations they told officers that Jones wasn’t there. The others who live in the apartment and also face a charge of hindering apprehension were his brother, Earl Vatelle Pinkney, 37, and Krista Michele McIvor, 22, court records show.
Jones allegedly broke into another apartment in an attempt to hide from the investigators.
Officers returned with a search warrant after marijuana was in open view, charging documents allege.
Jones’ waist pack also was seized. It contained his wallet and 24 grams of cocaine, the documents state.
He also was accused of calling Westmoreland County 911 at least one time in an attempt to lure the investigation to Knox Avenue.
Jones, who was wanted on several state warrants, was charged with burglary, trespassing, flight to avoid apprehension, drug possession with intent to deliver, illegal communication with 911 and resisting arrest.
Senior District Judge Herbert Mitchell sent Jones to Westmoreland County jail without bond. He also was detained as a state parole violator, online court records show.
Pinkney, who also was charged with obstruction, was jailed on $50,000 bond.
Anders was jailed on $5,000 bond. McIvor was released after posting $5,000 bond.