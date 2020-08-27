Warrants were signed Wednesday for the arrests of two Washington residents in an attempted homicide case that also involved a Fayette County girl who was charged as an adult in the case.
District Judge Robert Redlinger signed the warrants for the arrests of Martez L. Thomas, age unknown, and Tyler James Talley, 17, on charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault, online court records show.
Alexis Michaels, 16, of Masontown, has already been charged with conspiring to commit homicide and aggravated assault in the July 18 shooting of Alex Oliver near woods in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue, court records show.
Police accused Michaels of luring Oliver to that area where four rounds were fired into his car on the driver’s side, with one bullet striking him in the left leg about 2:38 a.m., charging documents alleged.
City police said there was video surveillance and other evidence linking Talley and Thomas to the shooting.
A motive for the shooting has not been revealed.
Michaels is free on $15,000 bond. She waived her case Monday to Washington County Court, court records indicate.