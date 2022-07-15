One man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident that closed Interstate-79 Thursday morning.
According to state police, the accident occurred at about 5:30 a.m. at mile marker 42 in North Strabane Township.
A 27-year-old Prosperity man traveling north ran into the back of a truck owned by Alex E. Paris Contracting Company. The man was transported via ambulance to Washington Hospital for treatment of an unspecified injury. The man operating the truck was not injured, police said.
The accident occurred in a construction zone and briefly shut down the northbound lanes of traffic. The road was reopened at 6:10 a.m.