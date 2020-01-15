A Belle Vernon woman was hospitalized and may be charged with driving under the influence after her vehicle overturned on Interstate 70 in South Strabane Township.
The accident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday on I-70 west near the 22.5 mile marker, according to a Washington County 911 supervisor.
According to state police, Paige Grimm, 30, was driving in the left lane when she went into the right lane and struck the rear driver side tire of a Peterbilt dump truck.
Grimm’s Kia Sportage went back into the left lane, struck a concrete barrier and rolled onto its roof.
Police said good Samaritans provided aid until emergency responders arrived to the scene.
Richard Moore, 55, of McDonald, was driving the dump truck. He was uninjured.
Grimm was transported to UPMC-Presbyterian hospital by ambulance for unknown injuries, according to police.
Police said they are investigating the accident as a DUI crash, and that charges for Grimm are pending blood test results.
Both lanes of traffic were closed for about an hour until Pancake Towing could flip the vehicle back onto its tires.
North Strabane Fire Department also responded to the scene.