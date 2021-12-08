A section of Route 519 in North Strabane was closed for hours Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash between a car and tri-axle dump truck, although both drivers were expected to survive.
The crash, which happened shortly after 2 p.m. near the township’s municipal building, caused both vehicles to roll over with the wreckage blocking the roadway.
The tri-axle flipped onto its passenger side and dumped gravel across the road, while the car careened over a hillside and came to rest on its roof.
North Strabane firefighters had to remove the doors of the car to free the driver of the overturned passenger vehicle. The woman was placed on a stretcher and later flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment. The severity of her injuries was not immediately known, but she was conscious at the scene.
Firefighters were able to help the driver of the tri-axle get out of his truck by placing ladders toward the top of the cab for him to climb down. He complained of a leg injury, but appeared to be otherwise fine.
The identities of both drivers were not immediately released. No passengers were in either vehicle at the time of the crash.
An Observer-Reporter staff writer, who was outside the North Strabane Township Municipal Building at the time, heard the collision and then saw the aftermath of the crash before going into the police department to alert them of the accident.
Motorists who came upon the crash tried to help the two drivers, but both of them were stuck in their vehicles until emergency responders arrived moments later.
North Strabane police handled the initial response, but a state police crash reconstructionist was called to investigate how the accident occurred. Route 519 was closed in the area for several hours while police investigated and the wreckage was removed.