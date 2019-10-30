A two-vehicle accident that left one car fully engulfed in flames has closed Interstate 79 near the border of Washington and Allegheny counties.
According to a 911 supervisor, a white Jeep was underneath a tractor trailer following an accident in the northbound lane. The Jeep was fully engulfed in flames.
The accident occurred before 2 p.m. at the 49 mile marker, about a mile before the rest stop in Allegheny County.
The 911 supervisor said no one was seriously hurt and everyone was out of the vehicles. The interstate is closed in both directions.